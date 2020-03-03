Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Base

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Base

Location

Toronto Auto Group

2380 LAWRENCE AVE E, Scarborough, ON M1P 2R5

877-834-7371

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,942KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4816782
  • Stock #: PX0235RT
  • VIN: 1GTV2TEC9FZ406027
Exterior Colour
Onyx Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Rates as Low As **3.99% o.a.c. Any Credit Approved! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit all credit applications are accepted and Welcome! Toronto Auto Group has been in business since 1999 with over 46,000 units sold. We carry a large selection of over 725 used cars, trucks, vans and SUV s in stock! Please call today. We specialize in 2nd chance auto loan approvals. We are the credit rebuilding specialists we service ALL of Ontario, we offer Free Home Delivery. Thank you for your consideration we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you. Rebuild your credit rebuild your life!! Trades: we take any trade! High KM / Low KM / Older / Newer. *** We Will Buy Your Trader Even if You Don t Buy Our Vehicle*** ** Vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $695+HST** ** Please note, all 2017,2018, 2019, 2020 model year are previous daily rental **'

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • 6 Speakers
Convenience
  • Overhead Console
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Suspension
  • Heavy Duty Suspension
Trim
  • Chrome grille surround
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Additional Features
  • Rear Step Bumper
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • voltmeter
  • rear reading lights
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Cloth Seat Trim
  • Passenger door bin
  • Radio data system
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Black manual outside mirrors
  • 150 amp alternator
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Single-zone air conditioning
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down
  • 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat
  • Bumpers: chrome
  • Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/4.2' Diagonal Colour Display
  • Graphite-Coloured Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Covering
  • Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks
  • 3.5' Diagonal Monochromatic Display D.I.C.
  • Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column
  • Solar Absorbing Tinted Glass
  • Wheels: 17' x 8' Painted Steel

Toronto Auto Group

Toronto Auto Group

2380 LAWRENCE AVE E, Scarborough, ON M1P 2R5

