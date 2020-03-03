2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Safety Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

Trip Computer

6 Speakers Convenience Overhead Console

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Variably intermittent wipers

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Suspension Heavy Duty Suspension Trim Chrome grille surround Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Additional Features Rear Step Bumper

SPEED CONTROL

voltmeter

rear reading lights

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Cloth Seat Trim

Passenger door bin

Radio data system

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Black manual outside mirrors

150 amp alternator

Speed-Sensing Steering

Single-zone air conditioning

Front wheel independent suspension

Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down

40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat

Bumpers: chrome

Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/4.2' Diagonal Colour Display

Graphite-Coloured Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Covering

Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks

3.5' Diagonal Monochromatic Display D.I.C.

Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column

Solar Absorbing Tinted Glass

Wheels: 17' x 8' Painted Steel

