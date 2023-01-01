Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Terrain

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Just Deals Ltd

416-230-1586

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Terrain

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

416-230-1586

  1. 1675373040
  2. 1675373040
  3. 1675373040
  4. 1675373040
  5. 1675373040
  6. 1675373040
  7. 1675373040
  8. 1675373040
  9. 1675373040
  10. 1675373040
  11. 1675373040
  12. 1675373040
  13. 1675373040
  14. 1675373040
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9575974
  • VIN: 2GKFLVEK4F6433348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED.  www.justdealsltd.ca Any info you need in the website  Address; 3132 Kingston road Toronto Scarborough excellent condition  ***Safety included the price ***** CERTIFIED Appointment need it please text or call before you come CARFAX VERIFIED!! Runs and drives great! AUTOMATIC!! Cash or certified check, Financing available IF you have any questions about financing call for more details everyone is different 
***FINANCING AVAILABLE APPLY NOW AND FILL APPLICATION @Justdealsltd.ca All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. approvals. Please call or text to make an appointment for a test drive.  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Just Deals Ltd

2015 GMC Terrain SLE
 170,000 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Terrain SLE
 170,000 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Malib...
 167,000 KM
$14,300 + tax & lic

Email Just Deals Ltd

Just Deals Ltd

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

Call Dealer

416-230-XXXX

(click to show)

416-230-1586

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory