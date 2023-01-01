$13,985+ tax & licensing
$13,985
+ taxes & licensing
11Motors
416-261-1111
2015 Honda Accord
4dr I4 Cvt Ex-L
Location
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
416-261-1111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,985
+ taxes & licensing
197,626KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10446645
- VIN: 1HGCR2F87FA804666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 197,626 KM
Vehicle Description
EX-L 4dr Sedan
2.4L I4 185hp 181ft. lbs.
Automatic | FWD
LOADED!
LEATHER | AIR CONDITIONING | BACKUP CAM
BLUETOOTH | POWER SEATS | POWER MOONROOF|
REMOTE START | HEATED SEATS | ALLOY RIMS |
MUCH MORE!
SAFETY CERTIFIED!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE! - ALL CREDITS APPROVED! - SAME DAY APPROVALS
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4