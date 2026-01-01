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<p>CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $999</p><p> </p><p>*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:</p><p>-FREE OIL CHANGE</p><p>-FREE RUST PROOFING</p><p>-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT</p><p> </p><p>CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!</p><p>416-953-5105</p><p> </p><p>MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM</p><p>SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM</p>

2015 Honda Civic

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Honda Civic

EX/ SUNROOF / AC/ REAR CAM / 5SPD / ALLOYS / CLEAN

Watch This Vehicle
14073627

2015 Honda Civic

EX/ SUNROOF / AC/ REAR CAM / 5SPD / ALLOYS / CLEAN

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

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Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
160,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2E56FH056910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $999

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
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416-953-5105

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$10,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

2015 Honda Civic