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<p>Great deal! Vehicle condion is excellent. Call 647 388 5969 ($650 extra for safety and registration)</p>

2015 Honda Civic

264,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14086827

2015 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
264,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F49FH049262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 264,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great deal! Vehicle condion is excellent. Call 647 388 5969 ($650 extra for safety and registration)

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
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647-388-5969

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$7,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

2015 Honda Civic