$7,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Honda Civic
LX
2015 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
647-388-5969
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
264,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F49FH049262
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 264,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great deal! Vehicle condion is excellent. Call 647 388 5969 ($650 extra for safety and registration)
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Winter Tires
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
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$7,900
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Auto Choice Used Cars
647-388-5969
2015 Honda Civic