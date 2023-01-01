Menu
2015 Honda Civic

134,153 KM

Details

$16,485

+ tax & licensing
$16,485

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

4dr Auto EX

2015 Honda Civic

4dr Auto EX

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,485

+ taxes & licensing

134,153KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9930038
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F55FH056850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,153 KM

Vehicle Description


1.8L I4 143hp 129ft. lbs.
EX 
PUSH TO START 
BACKUP CAM 
SUNROOF 
COMES WITH WINTER TIRES 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

