2015 Honda Fit

84,886 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

2015 Honda Fit

2015 Honda Fit

5dr HB CVT LX

2015 Honda Fit

5dr HB CVT LX

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

84,886KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9579946
  Stock #: 110339
  VIN: 3HGGK5H5XFM110339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,886 KM

Vehicle Description

 

2015 Honda Fit 5dr HB Comes With 2 Set of Tires - Winter and Summer Tires! Accident-Free! Ontario Vehicle! In Great Condition, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, And Much More!

 

 

 

Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Call us at 647-879-5301 or email at sales@octaneauto.ca to book an appointment. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.

 

 

CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

 

 

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don’t need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.

 

 

WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don’t forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.

 

 

PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-XXXX

877-777-6217

