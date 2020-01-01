2015 Honda Odyssey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

www.justdealsltd.com



Safety is included in the price!



We have been serving the community and offering the best quality and certified cars for over 25 years.



FINANCING AVAILABLE (A down payment may be required)

Regardless of your credit, good or poor, let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs.



Please call or text to make an appointment for a test drive.

Mike Hanna (416-230-1586)

For more inventory check out our website www.justdealsltd.com



Business Hours:

- Monday - Friday: 11:00AM-6:00PM

-Saturday -11:00AM-3:00PM

- Sunday: closed

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Third Passenger Door

Fourth Passenger Door

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bucket Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Tire Pressure Monitor

Steel Wheels Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Back-Up Camera

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.