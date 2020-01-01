Menu
2015 Honda Odyssey

LX

2015 Honda Odyssey

LX

Location

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

416-230-1586

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 240,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4454952
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H27FB508171
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

www.justdealsltd.com

Safety is included in the price!

We have been serving the community and offering the best quality and certified cars for over 25 years.

FINANCING AVAILABLE (A down payment may be required)
Regardless of your credit, good or poor, let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs.

Please call or text to make an appointment for a test drive.
Mike Hanna (416-230-1586)
For more inventory check out our website www.justdealsltd.com

Business Hours:
- Monday - Friday: 11:00AM-6:00PM
-Saturday -11:00AM-3:00PM
- Sunday: closed
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Bluetooth Connection

