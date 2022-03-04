$25,300+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Odyssey
EX
88,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- VIN: 5FNRL5H4XFB506772
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 88,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Other MINI-VANS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Conversation mirror
Front overhead console
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Chrome window trim
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Variable intermittent front wipers
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Dual front air conditioning zones
Push-Button Start
4.25 Axle Ratio
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front assist handle
Rearview Camera System
Oil Pressure Gauge
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Chrome Interior Accents
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Door courtesy lights
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
2-stage unlocking doors
Third row seat folding
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LED REAR CENTER TAILLIGHTS
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
PRE-WIRED FOR PHONE PHONE
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
1 SUBWOOFER
AHA INTERNET RADIO APP
4 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
MANUAL REAR SEAT EASY ENTRY
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADE
16.4 STEERING RATIO
ADJUSTABLE THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
7 TOTAL SPEAKERS
HONDALINK INFOTAINMENT
270 WATTS
3.5 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
UNDEFINED OEM ROOF HEIGHT
