2015 Honda Odyssey

88,100 KM

Details Description Features

$25,300

+ tax & licensing
$25,300

+ taxes & licensing

AJS Auto Sales

416-500-5311

2015 Honda Odyssey

2015 Honda Odyssey

EX

2015 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

416-500-5311

$25,300

+ taxes & licensing

88,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8470269
  Stock #: 1719
  VIN: 5FNRL5H4XFB506772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 1719
  • Mileage 88,100 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW ONLY 88KMs, 3.5L V6 248HP, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), 8 passenger, CLEAN CarFax, AT, AC, Backup camera, Power sliding doors, Auto lights, Heated seats, Right-side Honda blind-spot camera, Dual climate controls, Snow tires, 2 One-touch windows, HomeLink, Honda Infortainment System (made by NVIDIA), Power driver seat, Traction control and much much more ..

Other MINI-VANS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask for the further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.

We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/

Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless noted otherwise above). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).

A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a full esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, a charge for $249 (plus HST) will be added to your bill of sale.

Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!

To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at : https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xMjWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs auto sales scarborough&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA690CA690&oq=ajs&aqs=chrome.2.69i60j69i57j46i39i175i199j69i59j69i61j69i65l2j69i60.5167j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96,1,,,

We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!

Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/

For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!

AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.

Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Conversation mirror
Front overhead console
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Chrome window trim
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Variable intermittent front wipers
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Dual front air conditioning zones
Push-Button Start
4.25 Axle Ratio
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front assist handle
Rearview Camera System
Oil Pressure Gauge
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Chrome Interior Accents
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Door courtesy lights
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
2-stage unlocking doors
Third row seat folding
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LED REAR CENTER TAILLIGHTS
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
PRE-WIRED FOR PHONE PHONE
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
1 SUBWOOFER
AHA INTERNET RADIO APP
4 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
MANUAL REAR SEAT EASY ENTRY
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADE
16.4 STEERING RATIO
ADJUSTABLE THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
7 TOTAL SPEAKERS
HONDALINK INFOTAINMENT
270 WATTS
3.5 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
UNDEFINED OEM ROOF HEIGHT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email AJS Auto Sales

AJS Auto Sales

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

