2015 Honda Odyssey

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 1719

Mileage 88,100 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass rear window defogger Automatic climate control Front Floor Mats Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Front Reading Lights Ambient Lighting Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Conversation mirror Front overhead console Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Auto ON/OFF Headlights Chrome window trim Rear Privacy Glass Intermittent rear wiper Convenience Clock External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Variable intermittent front wipers Trim Cloth Upholstery Comfort Adjustable front headrests Dual front air conditioning zones Mechanical Push-Button Start 4.25 Axle Ratio Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS digital odometer Front assist handle Rearview Camera System Oil Pressure Gauge Front cupholders Radio data system Cylinder Deactivation Braking Assist Heated Side Mirrors Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Chrome Interior Accents speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Door courtesy lights 3-point front seatbelts Multi-function display Impact Absorbing Bumpers Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor 2-stage unlocking doors Third row seat folding ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR LED REAR CENTER TAILLIGHTS LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY PRE-WIRED FOR PHONE PHONE 12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S) MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS 3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS 1 SUBWOOFER AHA INTERNET RADIO APP 4 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE MANUAL REAR SEAT EASY ENTRY SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADE 16.4 STEERING RATIO ADJUSTABLE THIRD ROW HEADRESTS 7 TOTAL SPEAKERS HONDALINK INFOTAINMENT 270 WATTS 3.5 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK UNDEFINED OEM ROOF HEIGHT

