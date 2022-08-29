Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

148,789 KM

Details Features

$13,499

+ tax & licensing
$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

905-587-0911

2015 Hyundai Elantra

2015 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

2015 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

148,789KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9108190
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE6FH552237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,789 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

