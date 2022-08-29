2015 Hyundai Elantra

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$13,895 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 4 3 7 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9323689

9323689 Stock #: 266947

266947 VIN: KMHDH4AE7FU266947

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 127,437 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

