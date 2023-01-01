Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

156,000 KM

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

2015 Hyundai Elantra

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

156,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9585646
  • Stock #: 0030
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE2FH630433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GL!AUTO! SEDAN! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! HEATED SEAT!

BLUETOOTH! REMOTE KEY! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE！

VERY GOOD BODY! NO RUST! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! VERY RELIABLE AND GAS SAVING!

AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

