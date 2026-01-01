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2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

206,890 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Luxury

Watch This Vehicle
14231687

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Luxury

Location

Kingscross Hyundai

1957 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON M1L 2M3

416-755-3322

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
206,890KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB5FG272062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 36350A
  • Mileage 206,890 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kingscross Hyundai

Kingscross Hyundai

1957 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON M1L 2M3
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416-755-3322

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Kingscross Hyundai

416-755-3322

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe