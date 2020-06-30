Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SPORT/ LOW KM / NO ACCIDENT/ CERTIFIED / MINT

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SPORT/ LOW KM / NO ACCIDENT/ CERTIFIED / MINT

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  Listing ID: 5336417
  VIN: 5XYZT3LB4FG229703

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-CERTIFICATION

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

