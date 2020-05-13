Menu
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

2015 Hyundai Sonata

GLS/Accident Free/Automatic/BT/Bckup Cam/Htd Seats

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 158,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5007435
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF9FH022519
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey - Light
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

***PROMO*** FREE 2 Year Warranty, FREE 3 Month Road Side Assistance, FREE Undercoating Rust Spray, FREE First Oil Change*** Accident Free, Very Clean Car, Automatic, Comes Certified. Has Only 158,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player With Aux, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Backup Sensors, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheel, Fog Lights, 2 Sets of Tires. Please Call To Confirm Availability.....A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive....416-886-7788....visit us at www.d2auto.ca...or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES WWW.D2AUTO.CA

HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA
PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 9:00AM-7:00PM
SATURDAYS 9:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate

