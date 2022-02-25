2015 Hyundai Sonata

$14,990 + taxes & licensing 1 6 1 , 9 9 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8286693

Stock #: D2648

D2648 VIN: 5NPE24AF3FH247793

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 161,992 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Chrome Wheels Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features PREMIUM PACKAGE Fully loaded Accident Free Wheel Locks Tech Package Heated Side Mirrors Automatic Windshield Wipers Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Premium Audio Package 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Pre-sale Inspected Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

