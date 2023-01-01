Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Sonata

215,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Sonata

2015 Hyundai Sonata

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Sonata

LIMITED

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

  1. 9638815
  2. 9638815
  3. 9638815
  4. 9638815
  5. 9638815
  6. 9638815
  7. 9638815
  8. 9638815
  9. 9638815
  10. 9638815
  11. 9638815
  12. 9638815
  13. 9638815
  14. 9638815
  15. 9638815
  16. 9638815
  17. 9638815
  18. 9638815
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
215,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9638815
  • VIN: 5NPE34AF3FH166600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motor World

2019 Toyota Camry SE
 119,000 KM
$23,950 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Sonata ...
 215,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Kia Rondo EX
 148,000 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic

Email Motor World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
Quick Links
Directions Inventory