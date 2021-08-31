Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Tucson

165,876 KM

Details Description Features

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Tucson

2015 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr Auto GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr Auto GLS

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 7843170
  2. 7843170
  3. 7843170
  4. 7843170
  5. 7843170
  6. 7843170
  7. 7843170
  8. 7843170
  9. 7843170
  10. 7843170
  11. 7843170
  12. 7843170
  13. 7843170
  14. 7843170
  15. 7843170
  16. 7843170
  17. 7843170
  18. 7843170
  19. 7843170
  20. 7843170
Contact Seller

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

165,876KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7843170
  • VIN: KM8JU3AG4FU084245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,876 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2015 Hyundai Tucson ...
 165,876 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic Sdn...
 145,134 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic
2013 Audi Q5 quattro...
 189,146 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory