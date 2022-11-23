Menu
2015 Hyundai Tucson

113,500 KM

$17,000

+ tax & licensing
416-356-8118

GLS

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

113,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9365698
  • Stock #: 0002
  • VIN: KM8JUCAG9FU107941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,500 KM

Vehicle Description

GLS! AWD! LOW KM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! PANORAMIC SUNROOF!

HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! ICE COLD A/C! AND MUCH MORE! VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT! GOOD 

TIRES! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! 

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

