$17,000+ tax & licensing
416-356-8118
2015 Hyundai Tucson
GLS
Location
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,000
- Listing ID: 9365698
- Stock #: 0002
- VIN: KM8JUCAG9FU107941
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,500 KM
Vehicle Description
GLS! AWD! LOW KM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! PANORAMIC SUNROOF!
HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! ICE COLD A/C! AND MUCH MORE! VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT! GOOD
TIRES! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
