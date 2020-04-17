Menu
2015 Infiniti QX60

7 Passenger AWD ONLY 66K! **TECHNOLOGY PKG** CLEAN CARPROOF

2015 Infiniti QX60

7 Passenger AWD ONLY 66K! **TECHNOLOGY PKG** CLEAN CARPROOF

Location

Auto Select

2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8

416-699-2275

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,242KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4882329
  • Stock #: W1JX231
  • VIN: 5N1AL0MM7FC559363
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door


***DON'T SETTLE FOR A MINI-VAN*** One owner 2015 Infiniti QX60 Technology Pkg just arrived off-lease from Infiniti Canada.......this Premium 7 Passenger SUV with only 66,242 kilometers is absolutely FLAWLESS inside and out. The Technology Pkg on this Luxurious Infiniti QX60 includes all Premium options: Navigation Pkg, 360 View including Back-up Cameras, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, and a Sunroof......WOW WOW WOW!!!


RARE and Preferred colour combination of Majestic White with Mocha Brown Dakota Leather, this Automatic 4 door Premium QX is absolutely stunning and is a fun ride for the entire family! Sharp look with Chrome Roof Rails, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels, LED, Xenon Ring Lighting with Fog Lights, and Tinted Windows!!! 4 Wheel Drive ready for All Seasons and comes with the powerful Automatic 3.5L V6 engine.......Other Premium options on this Infiniti include Bluetooth, iPod Auxiliary, and a Power Tailgate. Has been VERY WELL Maintained with all services up to date......Comes with the balance of factory warranty from any Infiniti Dealership Canada wide.....Also a CLEAN Carproof report with no accidents!!!


Your dreams can be become a reality as we arrange all financing in house, your payments could be as low as $215 Bi-Weekly (over 72 months at 5.9% o.a.c.) with only $2000 Down! We finance all credit types.


This 2015 Infiniti QX60 Technology Pkg 7 Passenger with only 66K is Priced to Sell and surely will not last long.......for more information on this vehicle and other new arrivals, feel free to visit our website: WWW.AUTOSELECTTORONTO.COM


You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Auto Select. If you have experienced some of life's challenges and your credit has been damaged or if you have no credit at all we can still get you approved! Helping customers secure the best rate based on their credit is something we take very seriously. Put us to work for you today. Call today to make an appointment with one of our Finance specialists: 416-699-2275.


As per OMVIC regulations we must state this on all of our vehicles when certification is charged extra: ''Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification is Available For $399.00''.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • Automatic

