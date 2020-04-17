2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8
416-699-2275
+ taxes & licensing
***DON'T SETTLE FOR A MINI-VAN*** One owner 2015 Infiniti QX60 Technology Pkg just arrived off-lease from Infiniti Canada.......this Premium 7 Passenger SUV with only 66,242 kilometers is absolutely FLAWLESS inside and out. The Technology Pkg on this Luxurious Infiniti QX60 includes all Premium options: Navigation Pkg, 360 View including Back-up Cameras, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, and a Sunroof......WOW WOW WOW!!!
RARE and Preferred colour combination of Majestic White with Mocha Brown Dakota Leather, this Automatic 4 door Premium QX is absolutely stunning and is a fun ride for the entire family! Sharp look with Chrome Roof Rails, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels, LED, Xenon Ring Lighting with Fog Lights, and Tinted Windows!!! 4 Wheel Drive ready for All Seasons and comes with the powerful Automatic 3.5L V6 engine.......Other Premium options on this Infiniti include Bluetooth, iPod Auxiliary, and a Power Tailgate. Has been VERY WELL Maintained with all services up to date......Comes with the balance of factory warranty from any Infiniti Dealership Canada wide.....Also a CLEAN Carproof report with no accidents!!!
Your dreams can be become a reality as we arrange all financing in house, your payments could be as low as $215 Bi-Weekly (over 72 months at 5.9% o.a.c.) with only $2000 Down! We finance all credit types.
This 2015 Infiniti QX60 Technology Pkg 7 Passenger with only 66K is Priced to Sell and surely will not last long.......for more information on this vehicle and other new arrivals, feel free to visit our website: WWW.AUTOSELECTTORONTO.COM
