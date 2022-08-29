$29,895+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-773-4845
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4WD 4dr Summit
Location
Mads Auto Sales
1225 Kennedy Rd Unit B, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,895
- Listing ID: 9095305
- VIN: 1C4RJFJM7fC738619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,600 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
JUST LANDED, SUMMIT , 2 SETS OF TIRES WITH ALLOYS,CLEAN TITLE, LOTS OF UPGRADES : DVD (Rear entertainment system) , HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, UPGRADED SOUND SYSTYM WITH HARMON KARDON ,UPGRADED HEAD LIGHTS,...MORE.
MADS AUTO SALES & LEASING .
MADS AUTO SALES & LEASING .
1225 KENNEDY RD ,SCARBOROUGH ,M1P 4Y1.>> CALL US TODAY AT 416-500-9598 / 647-773-4845.
Brown Leather Interior | Navigation Package | Alloys Rims | Lane Keep ,Blind Spot Assist | Backup Camera | Cruse Control | Air Suspension Adjustable | Drive Mode | D/I Remote Starter | Panorama Power Sunroof | Heated Seats | Power tailgate | Power seats IBluetooth .. and much Moore.
We provide finance for all types of credit, Apply at: https://madsautosales.com/financing/
Not far from Etobicoke, Pickering , Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Markham, Toronto, Richmond hill, Agincourt, Milliken, Malvern and the greater Toronto area.
Vehicle Features
