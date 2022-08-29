Menu
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

154,600 KM

Details

$29,895

+ tax & licensing
$29,895

+ taxes & licensing

Mads Auto Sales

647-773-4845

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4dr Summit

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4dr Summit

Location

Mads Auto Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd Unit B, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1

647-773-4845

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,895

+ taxes & licensing

154,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9095305
  VIN: 1C4RJFJM7fC738619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,600 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED

JUST LANDED, SUMMIT , 2 SETS OF TIRES WITH ALLOYS,CLEAN TITLE, LOTS OF UPGRADES : DVD (Rear entertainment system) , HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, UPGRADED SOUND SYSTYM WITH HARMON KARDON ,UPGRADED HEAD LIGHTS,...MORE.

MADS AUTO SALES & LEASING .

1225 KENNEDY RD ,SCARBOROUGH ,M1P 4Y1.>> CALL US TODAY AT 416-500-9598 / 647-773-4845.

 Brown Leather Interior | Navigation Package | Alloys Rims | Lane Keep ,Blind Spot Assist | Backup Camera | Cruse Control | Air Suspension Adjustable | Drive Mode | D/I Remote Starter | Panorama Power Sunroof | Heated Seats | Power tailgate | Power seats IBluetooth .. and much Moore.

 We provide finance for all types of credit, Apply at: https://madsautosales.com/financing/

Not far from Etobicoke, Pickering , Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, queens way, Markham, Toronto, New market, Richmond hill, ThorNhill, Agincourt, Milliken, Malvern and much of the greater Toronto area or GTA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

