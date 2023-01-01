2015 Jeep Renegade

$12,950 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10494294

10494294 VIN: ZACCJBCTXFPC52286

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 204,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.