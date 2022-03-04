Menu
2015 Kia Optima

143,204 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
416-886-2323

SX Turbo NAV/ CAM/ PANO ROOF - MINT!

SX Turbo NAV/ CAM/ PANO ROOF - MINT!

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

416-886-2323

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

143,204KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8513519
  • Stock #: 318313
  • VIN: KNAGR4A64F5627761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,204 KM

Vehicle Description

***MUST CALL IN ADVANCE TO ARRANGE A SHOWING OF THIS VEHICLE AS IT WILL BE STORED OFF-SITE***

2015 KIA Optima SX Turbo *Rare Find* Fully Loaded Top Of The Line Customized Vehicle Comes Equipped With Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, BC RACING ADJUSTABLE COILOVERS, BLOWOFF VALVE, CUSTOM EXHAUST, 6000K HID LIGHT BULBS, YELLOW OVERLAY LED FOG LIGHTS, LED INTERIOR BULBS, 18" WHITE RIMS AND MUCH MORE. *** (All OEM PARTS WILL COME WITH THE VEHICLE) ***

 

Motor Valley is open by appointment. Call us at 416-886-2323 or email at valleygta@gmail.com to book an appointment. Our address is 2583 Eglinton Ave East. Scarborough Ontario Canada. As of July 10th Scarborough region has mandated face coverings in indoor spaces. Please wear one during your visit. Thank you!

 

CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Motor Valley! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.


FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don’t need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.

 

WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don’t forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.

 

PRICE: Being a good negotiator shouldn’t allow someone to get a better price over someone who is uncomfortable negotiating. We believe everyone deserves to get the best price first. By constantly monitoring the market you can buy confidently knowing you are getting a great deal! No-haggle pricing. We advertise our lowest price online.

 

 *** PLEASE CALL / TXT BEFORE YOU VISIT AS SOME OF OUR VEHICLES ARE PARKED OFF-SITE ***

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

