2015 Kia Optima

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 2 0 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8513519

8513519 Stock #: 318313

318313 VIN: KNAGR4A64F5627761

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 143,204 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.