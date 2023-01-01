Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Rio

79,145 KM

Details Description Features

$12,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Rio

2015 Kia Rio

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Rio

EX

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 1676437640
  2. 1676437640
  3. 1676437640
  4. 1676437640
  5. 1676437640
  6. 1676437640
  7. 1676437640
  8. 1676437640
  9. 1676437640
  10. 1676437640
  11. 1676437640
  12. 1676437640
  13. 1676437640
  14. 1676437640
  15. 1676437640
  16. 1676437640
  17. 1676437640
  18. 1676437640
  19. 1676437640
  20. 1676437640
  21. 1676437640
  22. 1676437640
  23. 1676437640
  24. 1676437640
  25. 1676437640
  26. 1676437640
  27. 1676437640
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$12,895

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
79,145KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9619174
  • Stock #: 448654
  • VIN: KNADM4A34F6448654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,145 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 KIA RIO One-Owner! Accident Free! Ontario Vehicle! Low KMS! Comes With Winter Tires With Steel Wheels! Heated Seats! Keyless Entry And Much More!

 

 

Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Call us at 647-879-5301 or email at sales@octaneauto.ca to book an appointment. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.

 

 

CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

 

 

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don’t need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.

 

 

WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don’t forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.

 

 

PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

Thumbs up Icon

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

2015 Mercedes-Benz M...
 155,614 KM
$22,895 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Rio EX
 79,145 KM
$12,895 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 130,603 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory