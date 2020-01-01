2015 Kia Rondo

+ taxes & licensing
416-894-3353
2563 Eglinton Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R7
416-894-3353
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
+ taxes & licensing
Well maintained, 5passenger automatic transmission 2.0 litre, air conditioning, heater, power steering, power brake, cruise control, No accident, clean car proof, heated seat, power mirrors, back up camera and much more....
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDITS, CERTIFICATION INCLUDED.
Contact me for more information: 647 763 1366
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2563 Eglinton Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R7