2015 Kia Rondo

165,555 KM

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

JBN Auto Sales

416-894-3353

2015 Kia Rondo

2015 Kia Rondo

GDI/LX

2015 Kia Rondo

GDI/LX

Location

JBN Auto Sales

2563 Eglinton Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R7

416-894-3353

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

165,555KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6296541
  • VIN: knaht8a33f7075340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray-Light
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,555 KM

Vehicle Description

Well maintained, 5passenger automatic transmission 2.0 litre, air conditioning, heater, power steering, power brake, cruise control, No accident, clean car proof, heated seat, power mirrors, back up camera and much more....

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDITS, CERTIFICATION  INCLUDED. 

Contact me for more information: 647 763 1366

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

JBN Auto Sales

JBN Auto Sales

JBN Auto Sales

2563 Eglinton Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R7

416-894-3353

