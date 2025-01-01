$9,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Sorento
SX V6 Awd
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
416-272-9700
187,789KM
VIN 5XYKWDA79FG577493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 577493
- Mileage 187,789 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Kia Sorento SX AWD Well maintained and fully loaded with features. This spacious AWD SUV is powered by a 3.3L V6 engine and delivers a smooth, confident drive. Equipped with leather seats, panoramic sunroof, navigation, Infinity premium audio, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, backup camera, blind spot detection, power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Fuel efficient for its class at approximately 13.4 L/100km city and 9.4 L/100km highway. Comfortable, capable, and ready for all seasons. *Vehicle is not drivable if not certified. Certification is available for $699*
Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
