Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Lexus IS 250

203,000 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Lexus IS 250

F

Watch This Vehicle
13508621

2015 Lexus IS 250

F

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1769268997075
  2. 1769268997633
  3. 1769268998102
  4. 1769268998544
  5. 1769268998994
  6. 1769268999470
  7. 1769268999874
  8. 1769269000346
  9. 1769269000794
  10. 1769269001223
  11. 1769269001654
  12. 1769269002056
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
203,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JTHCF1D22F5026221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 F for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Lexus IS 250 F 203,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE 247,000 KM $12,997 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE 255,000 KM $13,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2015 Lexus IS 250