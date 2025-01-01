Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Accident-free and meticulously maintained, this 2015 Lexus NX 200t AWD combines sharp styling with reliability and comfort, backed by excellent service records. Equipped with a turbocharged engine and Lexus intelligent all-wheel drive, it delivers confident performance in all conditions. Inside, youll find premium leather seating, heated front seats, a power sunroof, dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, a backup camera, and a power liftgate for added convenience. This NX 200t also features alloy wheels, keyless entry with push-button start, and advanced safety systems for peace of mind. With its impressive mix of luxury, efficiency, and practicality, this Lexus is ready to impresscome see it today before its gone.</span><br><font face=-apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji><span> </span></font><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></div><br /><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2015 Lexus NX 200t

90,814 KM

Details Description Features

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Lexus NX 200t

AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12888293

2015 Lexus NX 200t

AWD

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 12888293
  2. 12888293
  3. 12888293
  4. 12888293
  5. 12888293
  6. 12888293
  7. 12888293
  8. 12888293
  9. 12888293
  10. 12888293
  11. 12888293
  12. 12888293
  13. 12888293
  14. 12888293
  15. 12888293
  16. 12888293
  17. 12888293
  18. 12888293
  19. 12888293
  20. 12888293
  21. 12888293
  22. 12888293
  23. 12888293
  24. 12888293
  25. 12888293
  26. 12888293
  27. 12888293
  28. 12888293
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,814KM
VIN JTJBARBZ5F2026528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 026528
  • Mileage 90,814 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-free and meticulously maintained, this 2015 Lexus NX 200t AWD combines sharp styling with reliability and comfort, backed by excellent service records. Equipped with a turbocharged engine and Lexus intelligent all-wheel drive, it delivers confident performance in all conditions. Inside, youll find premium leather seating, heated front seats, a power sunroof, dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, a backup camera, and a power liftgate for added convenience. This NX 200t also features alloy wheels, keyless entry with push-button start, and advanced safety systems for peace of mind. With its impressive mix of luxury, efficiency, and practicality, this Lexus is ready to impresscome see it today before its gone.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Dodge Journey Crossroad 123,000 KM $16,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 100,866 KM $29,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD 135,384 KM $26,495 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2015 Lexus NX 200t