2015 Lexus NX 200t

64,965 KM

Details

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Xian Auto

905-237-7033

2015 Lexus NX 200t

2015 Lexus NX 200t

Premium

2015 Lexus NX 200t

Premium

Location

Xian Auto

3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5

905-237-7033

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

64,965KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6878244
  VIN: JTJBARBZ8F2032369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,965 KM

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS A 2015 LEXUS NX200T, AWD, LOW KM, PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MEMORY HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH TO START, KEYLESS ENTRY, BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER INTERIOR, SUNROOF, POWER LIFT GATE AND SO MUCH MORE.COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE LOOKING 2015 LEXUS NX200T WHITE LOW KM ONE OWNER AWD WHILE SUPPLY LASTS. *SAFETY NOT INCLUDED, ALL VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR $599* FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! $0 DOWN IS POSSIBLE. Fill out our application on our website now and get approved easily.   ***SPRING PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Don't wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal you've ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Don't worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. We pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years.

Vehicle Features

AWD
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Xian Auto

Xian Auto

3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5

