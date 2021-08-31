Menu
2015 Mazda CX-5

171,315 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motor Valley

416-886-2323

2015 Mazda CX-5

2015 Mazda CX-5

GX-SKYACTIV 6MT No Accident!

2015 Mazda CX-5

GX-SKYACTIV 6MT No Accident!

Location

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

416-886-2323

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,315KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7683724
  • Stock #: 318264
  • VIN: JM3KE2BEXF0452214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,315 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MAZDA CX-5 GX-SKYACTIV Clean Vehicle Comes Equipped 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Alloy Wheels, Key-Less Entry, Push Start, New Brakes All Around, Power Windows, Power Lock, Ice Cold A/C, Bluetooth/XM/HD RADIO/USB/AUX Certified & Ready For Same Day Pickup!

*** PLEASE NOTE: WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! PLEASE CALL/TXT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT AT 416-886-2323 ***

 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! - WE STAND BEHIND EVERY CAR WE SELL...!  

 

Good Bad or No Credit?   We Finance All Types of Credit Visit www.MotorValley.ca To Submit Credit Application Online OR Visit Us In-person For On-Spot Approval.

 

** 2-Yrs Powertrain Warranty on All Vehicles ** 

 

Price Includes:

1. Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2. Administration Fee.

3. PDI (Pre-Delivery Inspection).

4. Carfax History Report.

5. OMVIC Fee

Taxes and Licensing extra.

 

Being a good negotiator shouldn’t allow someone to get a better price over someone who is uncomfortable negotiating. We believe everyone deserves to get the best price first. By constantly monitoring the market you can buy confidently knowing you are getting a great deal! No-haggle pricing. We advertise our lowest price online.

 

MOTOR VALLEY  

2583 Eglinton Ave East 

Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8 

DIR: 416-886-2323

www.MOTORVALLEY.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

