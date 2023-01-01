Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

135,038 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

i Touring AT 4-Door

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

i Touring AT 4-Door

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

135,038KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10102791
  Stock #: 235677
  VIN: 3MZBM1V7XFM235677

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 235677
  • Mileage 135,038 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

