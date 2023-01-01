$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Octane Used Cars
877-777-6217
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
i Touring AT 4-Door
Location
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
135,038KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10102791
- Stock #: 235677
- VIN: 3MZBM1V7XFM235677
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,038 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4