A.S.D. Auto Sales
647-247-7547
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
164,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8354061
- VIN: 3MZBM1U76FM136761
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
