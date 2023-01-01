Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

182,000 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda MAZDA6

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1689870867
  2. 1689870870
  3. 1689870872
  4. 1689870874
  5. 1689870876
  6. 1689870878
  7. 1689870880
  8. 1689870883
  9. 1689870885
  10. 1689870887
  11. 1689870891
  12. 1689870895
  13. 1689870897
  14. 1689870899
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
182,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10205067
  • VIN: JM1GJ1W69F1175945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 215,000 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Odyssey 4...
 223,000 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2006 Toyota Tacoma
226,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory