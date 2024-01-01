Menu
<p>CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $899</p><p> </p><p>*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:</p><p>-FREE OIL CHANGE</p><p>-FREE RUST PROOFING</p><p>-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT</p><p> </p><p>CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!</p><p>416-953-5105</p><p> </p><p>MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM</p><p>SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM</p>

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

127,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300/ PANO ROOF / AMG PKG/ REAR CAM/ NAVI /LOADED

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300/ PANO ROOF / AMG PKG/ REAR CAM/ NAVI /LOADED

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $899

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 55SWF4KB3FU038829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From Executive Motors

Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300/ PANO ROOF / AMG PKG/ REAR CAM/ NAVI /LOADED for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300/ PANO ROOF / AMG PKG/ REAR CAM/ NAVI /LOADED 127,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA5 GT/ LOADED / LEATHER /ROOF / 6 PASSENGER/ MINT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Mazda MAZDA5 GT/ LOADED / LEATHER /ROOF / 6 PASSENGER/ MINT 170,000 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GL/ NO ACCIDENT / LOW KM / AC/ KEYLESS/ FUEL SAVER for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra GL/ NO ACCIDENT / LOW KM / AC/ KEYLESS/ FUEL SAVER 132,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class