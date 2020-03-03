Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC *AMG Pckg*

Alpha Auto Sales

2100 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7

1-800-632-4194

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,261KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4787268
  • Stock #: STK20200195
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB9FU035384
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2015 Mercedes C-Class C300 4MATIC - AMG Sports Package - Tenorite Gray Metallic exterior on Black interior - Carfax verified - No Accidents - Local Ontario vehicle - ONLY 94k KM - Serviced @ Mercedes Durham (records on carfax) - Loaded w/ Leather heated seats, Panoramic sunroof, Navigation, Backup camera, Heads up display, Blind spot assist, Collision warning w/active brake interv., Keyless go package, Dynamic LED lights, Cd, Aux, Usb, Bluetooth phone & audio, Sports suspension, Amg wheels & Much More! In excellent shape inside out.. looks & drives like NEW! FINANCING AVAILABLE - OAC!


*2 Y Unlimited KM Powertrain Engine & Transmission Warranty*


Included in the price:


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.AutoGard Warranty
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.


Go to www.alphaautosales.ca to see 20+ high-resolution pictures of this vehicle or to apply for financing. 


We Accept Visa Mastercard and American Express!! 


We are open 7 days a week. 


Alpha Auto Sales 
2100 Lawrence Ave. E 
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7 
Office: 1 (800) 632 4194 
Direct: (647) 632 6011 
Email: sales@alphaautosales.ca 
Web: alphaautosales.ca

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Leather Steering Wheels

