Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

149,249 KM

Details Description Features

$20,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

4dr Sdn CLA 250 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

4dr Sdn CLA 250 4MATIC

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 8255200
  2. 8255200
  3. 8255200
  4. 8255200
  5. 8255200
  6. 8255200
  7. 8255200
  8. 8255200
  9. 8255200
  10. 8255200
  11. 8255200
  12. 8255200
  13. 8255200
  14. 8255200
  15. 8255200
  16. 8255200
  17. 8255200
  18. 8255200
  19. 8255200
  20. 8255200
  21. 8255200
  22. 8255200
  23. 8255200
Contact Seller

$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

149,249KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8255200
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB4FN175888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,249 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2014 Volkswagen Passat
 121,738 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic
2016 Audi Q3 quattro...
 193,133 KM
$17,950 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
 179,519 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory