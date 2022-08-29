Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

76,500 KM

Details Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

905-587-0911

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

4dr Sdn CLA 250 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

4dr Sdn CLA 250 4MATIC

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

76,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9103483
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GBXFN206528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 11Motors

2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 76,500 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Forte 4dr S...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Qashqai EX
 100,321 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic

Email 11Motors

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

Call Dealer

905-587-XXXX

(click to show)

905-587-0911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory