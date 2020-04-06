Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

AWD| 2.0L TURBO| LIMITED PCK| NAV|ROOF

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

AWD| 2.0L TURBO| LIMITED PCK| NAV|ROOF

Location

East Court Ford Lincoln

4700 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6

416-292-1171

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

  46,606KM
  Used
  Excellent Condition
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Single Owner, Clean title, Leather, Navigation, Easy Entry/Exit, Hill Assist, Decent Control, Clean interior, and drives like new.

OWN THIS NO MONEY DOWN $94/week (only 4.99% APR for 72 months, O.A.C*), 

Interested? The dealership will deliver this vehicle to your home. Text us at 855-931-2794 to know more about our online shopping option.

Have a trade in? The dealer is still accepting trade-ins and will give you the best possible value in the market.

We have 100+ unadvertised used vehicles in excellent condition. Visit https://eastcourtfordlincoln.com/pre-owned-inventory/ to check them out.


7-speed automatic compact SUV.

Perfect vehicle with a mix of luxury and performance. Drives like new, and perfect if you want to enjoy the drive.

Perfect for a family, scratch less and looks like new.

Some of the other features are:
>19" Wheels
>Blind spot monitoring system
>Dual zone AC
>Memory/Leather seats
>Front and Rear airbags
>Voice assistance system
>Steering mounted controls
>Heated seats
>Paddle shifters
>Rear AC Vents
>Dual mode AC
>USB/AUX/Bluetooth
>Sport/Eco/Normal driving mode
>10-way power seats
>Auto headlights
>Front and rear parking sensors
 
Powertrain
  All Wheel Drive

