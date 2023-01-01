Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

155,260 KM

Details Description

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 BlueTEC

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 BlueTEC

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 10144923
  2. 10144923
  3. 10144923
  4. 10144923
  5. 10144923
  6. 10144923
  7. 10144923
  8. 10144923
  9. 10144923
  10. 10144923
  11. 10144923
  12. 10144923
  13. 10144923
  14. 10144923
  15. 10144923
  16. 10144923
  17. 10144923
  18. 10144923
  19. 10144923
  20. 10144923
  21. 10144923
  22. 10144923
  23. 10144923
  24. 10144923
  25. 10144923
Contact Seller

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
155,260KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10144923
  • Stock #: 572702
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB3FA572702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 572702
  • Mileage 155,260 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML 350 BlueTEC Ontario Vehicle! Good Service Records! AMG LINE EXTERIOR/AMG SPORTS PACKAGE EXTERIOR, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, FRONT MEMORY PACKAGE, LUMBAR SUPPORT ADJUSTMENT, BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT, V6 DIESEL ENGINE OM642, MEMORY PACKAGE (DRIVER SEAT, STRG. COL., MIRROR), PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF And Much More!
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standard including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

2015 Mercedes-Benz M...
 155,260 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Outback ...
 89,426 KM
$22,895 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 107,652 KM
$17,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory