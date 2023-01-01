$24,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,895
+ taxes & licensing
Octane Used Cars
877-777-6217
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
ML350 BlueTEC ML350 BlueTEC
Location
Octane Used Cars
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
877-777-6217
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,895
+ taxes & licensing
144,090KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9701890
- Stock #: 596478
- VIN: 4JGDA2EB1FA596478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,090 KM
Vehicle Description
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Octane Used Cars
Octane Used Cars
Octane Used Cars
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4