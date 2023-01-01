Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

144,090 KM

Details Description

$24,895

+ tax & licensing
$24,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 BlueTEC ML350 BlueTEC

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 BlueTEC ML350 BlueTEC

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,895

+ taxes & licensing

144,090KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9701890
  • Stock #: 596478
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB1FA596478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,090 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML 350 BlueTEC Accident-Free! Ontario Vehicle! In Amazing Condition! Great Service Records! FULLY LOADED! DISTRONIC PLUS, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LUMBAR SUPPORT ADJUSTMENT, ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST,AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT, PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF, DRIVING PACKAGE, PARKING PACKAGE, FRONT MEMORY PACKAGE, 20" AMG SPOKE WHEEL ALL-ROUND, AMG LINE EXTERIOR/AMG SPORTS PACKAGE EXTERIOR And Much More!Visit OctaneAuto.ca to Get Approved Today!----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standard including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

