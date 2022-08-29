Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

905-587-0911

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2dr Cpe S 550 4MATIC

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2dr Cpe S 550 4MATIC

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9099331
  • VIN: WDDXJ8FB8FA008973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-XXXX

905-587-0911

