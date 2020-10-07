Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

113,500 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

PASSENGER 2500

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

PASSENGER 2500

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale Price

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

113,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6112638
  • VIN: WDZBE8DC9F5966761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 12
  • Mileage 113,500 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY RARE PASSENGER VAN! 12 SEAT! DIESEL! 2500! LONG WHEEL BASE! HIGH ROOF! REAR A/C! CONVIENCE PACKAGE!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LOW KM! VERY GOOD BODY! NO RUST!

AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118,   EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

2012 Volkswagen Jett...
 88,000 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz C...
 119,600 KM
$14,488 + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Forester...
 179,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Inventory