Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Two sets of keys. Drive super nice and smooth. <strong>AUTO CHOICE</strong> 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact <strong>647 388 5969</strong> or <strong>hello@autochoiceinc.ca</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback

223,400 KM

Details Description Features

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback

5dr Sportback CVT SE

Watch This Vehicle
11985384

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback

5dr Sportback CVT SE

Location

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

  1. 1733352815
  2. 1733352817
  3. 1733352820
  4. 1733352823
  5. 1733352825
  6. 1733352828
  7. 1733352830
  8. 1733352832
  9. 1733352835
  10. 1733352838
  11. 1733352840
  12. 1733352842
  13. 1733352845
  14. 1733352847
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
223,400KM
Good Condition
VIN JA32X2HU8FU601213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 223,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Two sets of keys. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Used Cars

Used 2012 Honda CR-V 2WD 5DR EX for sale in Scarborough, ON
2012 Honda CR-V 2WD 5DR EX 193,950 KM $8,700 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury 193,600 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda CR-V AWD 5DR EX-L for sale in Scarborough, ON
2013 Honda CR-V AWD 5DR EX-L 0 $8,500 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Call Dealer

647-388-XXXX

(click to show)

647-388-5969

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

Contact Seller
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback