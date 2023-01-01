Menu
2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

169,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

AWD/BT/Backup camera/New tiers/Certified.

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander

AWD/BT/Backup camera/New tiers/Certified.

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

169,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10476042
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A32FZ600760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICE IS INCLUSIVE OF SAFETY CERTIFICATION AND ALL FEES, NO ADMIN FEES, ONLY EXTRA IS TAX AND LICENSING. 5 Passenger, All Wheel Drive, Automatic, Has 169,000KM on it. 4 Door, Power Windows,Tinted windows,Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Backup Sensors, Heated Steering, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights. Please Call To Confirm Availability.....No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

 

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM 
SATURDAYS 11:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

D2 Auto Sales

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

