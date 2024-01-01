Menu
<p>Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \NO AUCTION PURCHASES\. PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DONT LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.</p><p>Carfax shows no accident history.</p>

2015 Nissan Frontier

95,000 KM

Details

$22,950

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Frontier

Pro-4X

2015 Nissan Frontier

Pro-4X

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,000KM
VIN 1N6AD0EV7FN734804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

Carfax shows no accident history.

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
Member UCDA

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-287-3241

$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

2015 Nissan Frontier