CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $899

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:
-FREE OIL CHANGE
-FREE RUST PROOFING
-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!
416-953-5105

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM
TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM
WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM
THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM
FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM
SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM
SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

2015 Nissan Micra

210,000 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Micra

SV/ POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS / REAR CAM /FUEL SAVER

11927240

2015 Nissan Micra

SV/ POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS / REAR CAM /FUEL SAVER

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $899

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
210,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CPXFL239040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $899

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
416-953-5105

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

2015 Nissan Micra