Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Murano

202,000 KM

Details Description

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Murano

2015 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

  1. 10139094
  2. 10139094
  3. 10139094
  4. 10139094
  5. 10139094
  6. 10139094
  7. 10139094
  8. 10139094
  9. 10139094
  10. 10139094
  11. 10139094
  12. 10139094
  13. 10139094
  14. 10139094
  15. 10139094
  16. 10139094
  17. 10139094
  18. 10139094
  19. 10139094
Contact Seller

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
202,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10139094
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH3FN256467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motor World

2010 Toyota Highland...
 228,000 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 190,000 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 258,000 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic

Email Motor World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-3241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory