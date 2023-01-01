Menu
2015 Nissan Murano

152,478 KM

Details Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

905-587-0911

FWD 4dr SV

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

152,478KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9488866
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MG3FN267637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,478 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

