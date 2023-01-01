Menu
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

148,799 KM

Details Description Features

$16,895

+ tax & licensing
$16,895

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,895

+ taxes & licensing

148,799KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10268493
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM9FC628726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,799 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4 SL 4dr SUV
3.5L V6 260hp 240ft. lbs.

LOADED! 
7 PASSENGER | LEATHER | BACKUP CAMERA 
HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | MUCH MORE!! 

CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS 

SAFETY CERTIFIED! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

