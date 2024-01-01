Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>one owner accident free</p>

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

Watch This Vehicle
11971467

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1732996561
  2. 1732996570
  3. 1732996582
  4. 1732996591
  5. 1732996600
  6. 1732996610
  7. 1732996619
  8. 1732996628
  9. 1732996637
  10. 1732996646
  11. 1732996653
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
158,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM7FC629938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

one owner accident free

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 for sale in Scarborough, ON
2012 Toyota RAV4 284,000 KM $5,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Prius for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Toyota Prius 380,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Volkswagen Passat for sale in Scarborough, ON
2009 Volkswagen Passat 166,000 KM $6,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Pathfinder